MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement about the possibility of moving nuclear weapons to Eastern Europe is "reckless" and aimed at conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"And then, when this had not yet been finally decided, Mr. Stoltenberg said that if Germany did not want to (host nuclear weapons), then we would move nuclear weapons to the east. What else needs to be explained to our Western colleagues so that this kind of, how to put it mildly, recklessness needs to stop?" Lavrov told lawmakers, adding that Stoltenberg's statement is aggressive.