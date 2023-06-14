MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Jens Stoltenberg's term as NATO secretary-general could be extended once more due to the difficulty of appointing his successor, Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The NATO leaders are inclined to renew Stoltenberg's term over growing concerns that his successor will not be chosen before the bloc's summit in Vilnius in July, the newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Stoltenberg has publicly claimed he had no intention of extending his mandate, however, he might now go for it, a senior western diplomat told the news outlet.

"In the interests of continuity, it makes sense ... He would do it. He is a man of duty," the diplomat was quoted as saying in the report .

The term extension will give Stoltenberg more time to secure Sweden's accession to NATO despite Ankara's veto on Stockholm's bid. Stoltenberg has taken this task upon himself personally, the newspaper said.

The term of Stoltenberg, who has led the alliance since October 2014, is scheduled to end on September 30. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was "seriously" being considered as the next NATO head, as reported by Politico, however, she said in April that she did not intend to apply for the NATO leadership position. Other possible candidates include Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.