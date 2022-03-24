UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg's Term As Secretary General Of NATO Extended Until 2023

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 07:01 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that his term has been extended until September 30, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that his term has been extended until September 30, 2023.

"Honoured by the decision of #NATO Heads of State and Government to extend my term as Secretary General until 30 September 2023. As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our Alliance strong and our people safe," Stoltenberg tweeted.

