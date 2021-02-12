UrduPoint.com
Stonehenge Originally Stood In Wales Before Being Dragged To England - Research

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Stonehenge Originally Stood in Wales Before Being Dragged to England - Research

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The iconic Stonehenge monument could have been initially erected in Wales before being dismantled and dragged 150 miles to England's county of Wiltshire, new research suggests, pinpointing the exact location of the presumed original site.

Back in 2019, archaeologists said the massive stones could have come from Preseli Hills in western Wales. Now, UK researchers seem to have uncovered remnants of a stone ring at Waun Mawn in the Preseli Hills that contained the initial building blocks of Stonehenge.

"The identical diameters of Waun Mawn and the enclosing ditch of Stonehenge, and their orientations on the midsummer solstice sunrise, suggest that at least part of the Waun Mawn circle was brought from west Wales to Salisbury Plain [the site's location in England]," their article in peer-reviewed archaeology journal Antiquity read.

The researchers thus suggest that "Stonehenge stage one was built”partly or wholly”by Neolithic migrants from Wales, who brought their monument or monuments as a physical manifestation of their ancestral identities to be re-created in similar form on Salisbury Plain."

Stonehenge, a 5,000-year-old prehistoric monument in Wiltshire, is one of the most iconic symbols of England and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

