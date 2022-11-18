UrduPoint.com

Stop APEC 2022 Anti-Government Protests Held In Bangkok - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 10:40 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) About a hundred anti-government demonstrators staged a Stop APEC 2022 rally outside Bangkok city hall on Friday morning and tried to march to the convention center, which is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)'s leadership meeting, Thai media reported.

The protest group is made up of members of the Union of the Poor and students from pro-democracy groups from provincial universities, the news 18 broadcaster reported.

The protesters first staged a "dictatorship guillotine ceremony" by constructing a mock guillotine and decapitating an effigy resembling Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who came to power in 2014 as the head of a military coup and then was elected prime minister in 2019.

After the decapitation of the effigy, the demonstrators, whose number was gradually increased, tried to march to one of the main streets of the historical part of Bangkok, in which the city hall is located, and then march to the Queen Mother Sirikit Convention Center to hold a demonstration there.

Special police forces, equipped with crowd control equipment, stopped the protesters at about 03:30 GMT, 9.5 kilometers (5.9 miles) from the convention center. After the clash, the protesters retreated, announcing that they would try to march again as soon as new participants joined the protest.

The protest is directed not so much against the APEC forum as against its holding by Thailand "in the conditions of the complete collapse of the country's economy by the dictatorship," one of the leaders of the protesters said.

Thailand is APEC's current chair and hosts the annual summit from November 18-19.

