Store In Australia Issues Apology Over Alarm Button For 'African' Customers - Reports

A supermarket in the suburbs of Melbourne has officially apologized for instructing cashiers to press an emergency assistance button when dealing with "African" customers, Australian media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) A supermarket in the suburbs of Melbourne has officially apologized for instructing cashiers to press an emergency assistance button when dealing with "African" customers, Australian media reported on Monday.

An IGA grocery store in Sunshine West has for several years had a sign taped to its cash register instructing staff to seek immediate assistance in case an African-looking customer comes in, the ABC broadcaster said. The sign allegedly read "If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses the button for assistant immediately! Minimum 2 staffs in front while we serve African," the news said.

"We would like to apolog(ize) to anyone that got offended by the note we had on the register, it was not our intention to offend anyone. Please accept our sincere apologies," the staff wrote in the apology note, quoted by the ABC.

A store manager, who remained anonymous, explained that the button was intended to ensure the safety of the staff and to help them when the store was busy, the broadcaster noted.

"We (can) get somebody to stand next to them just for safety reasons. The button is not for emergency... It's not just a special (button) for the Africans," the manager was quoted as saying by the ABC.

The manager said he had taken down the sign after a photo of it was posted online and received a wave of criticism, according to the ABC. He also apologized for offending the black community, the news said.

IGA's head office called such behavior unacceptable and implemented mandatory racial sensitivity training for all staff.

