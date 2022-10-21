UrduPoint.com

Store Owner Files Lawsuit On Hunter Biden, Campaign For Russia Plot Claims - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Store Owner Files Lawsuit on Hunter Biden, Campaign for Russia Plot Claims - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the  Delaware computer repair store where Hunter Biden left his laptop, has filed a lawsuit in a Delaware state court claiming defamation against Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, Hunter Biden, US Congressman Adam Schiff, CNN and Politico, The Federalist reported on Thursday.

Isaac maintains that the Biden campaign committee employees knew or should have known that the claims of Russian disinformation by Schiff, the media outlets and the other defendants were false, yet they published them anyway, even though those comments implied Isaac had committed treason against the United States in an alleged Russian plot which never existed, the report said.

The claims against Schiff and CNN stem from the congressman's appearance on the news network when he said Congress knew the alleged smear against Hunter Biden came from the Russian government when in reality he had no evidence to support his claim, the report cited the lawsuit as saying.

Mac Isaac's eight-count lawsuit lays complaints of defamation, civil conspiracy and civil aiding and abetting against the defendants over public comments they made to try and discredit based on statements they made after the New York Post published the scandalous materials recovered from Hunter's laptop, the report said.

On October 14, 2020, the New York Post published an exposÃ© about the contents of the laptop Hunter Biden had abandoned at Isaac's Delaware computer repair store, the report added.

No sooner had the news broken than Joe Biden's presidential campaign and backers of the Democrat candidate called the story "Russian disinformation," according to the report.

