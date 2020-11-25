UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stores In France To Resume Operation November 28 - President Macron

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 06:50 AM

Stores in France to Resume Operation November 28 - President Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron announced the easing of the lockdown regime from November 28, in particular, the reopening of stores.

"The new stage will begin on Saturday, November 28... Finally, all stores and home services will be able to resume their operation on condition of strict compliance with the sanitary protocol," Macron said in his televised address to the nation on Tuesday evening.

He clarified that the self-isolation regime would still be in effect and it would be necessary to fill out a special certificate when leaving home.

However, from Saturday, the French will be allowed to take walks in the area of 20 kilometers from home and for three hours (now it is forbidden to move away from home for more than 1 kilometer and for longer than an hour).

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in France, a new national quarantine was imposed on October 30. In recent days, the number of new cases of COVID-19 has begun to decline.

The overall number of people infected with the novel coronavirus disease since the beginning of the epidemic in France exceeds 1.2 million, more than 50,000 people have died.

Related Topics

France Died October November All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armenian Opposition Calls on Ruling Party to Joint ..

6 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

8 hours ago

England's Lawrence to miss Wales clash

6 hours ago

'Terrorist motives' probed after two hurt in Swiss ..

6 hours ago

French parliament gives initial approval to contro ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.