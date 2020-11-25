Stores in France to Resume Operation November 28 - President Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron announced the easing of the lockdown regime from November 28, in particular, the reopening of stores.

"The new stage will begin on Saturday, November 28... Finally, all stores and home services will be able to resume their operation on condition of strict compliance with the sanitary protocol," Macron said in his televised address to the nation on Tuesday evening.

He clarified that the self-isolation regime would still be in effect and it would be necessary to fill out a special certificate when leaving home.

However, from Saturday, the French will be allowed to take walks in the area of 20 kilometers from home and for three hours (now it is forbidden to move away from home for more than 1 kilometer and for longer than an hour).

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in France, a new national quarantine was imposed on October 30. In recent days, the number of new cases of COVID-19 has begun to decline.

The overall number of people infected with the novel coronavirus disease since the beginning of the epidemic in France exceeds 1.2 million, more than 50,000 people have died.