Storm Amelie Leaves 100,000 French Homes Without Power - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Around 100,000 houses have been left without electricity in the south-west of France as a result of a powerful storm, French media reported Sunday.

Dubbed Amelie, the storm made landfall on the country's Atlantic coast overnight forcing 17 departments in France to declare an orange level weather warning due to strong winds and flood risks.

Lyon-based BFM tv channel cited French energy provider Enedis as saying that 100,000 houses remained without electricity as of 7 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT).

The broadcaster also noted that wind speeds reached 95 miles per hour in the coastal city of Arcachon, with collapsed trees and floods cutting off many secondary roads.

Local authorities in most departments have recommended staying indoors and avoiding traveling when possible.

