Storm Bella Leaves Over 12,000 Homes in Northwest France Without Power - Network Manager

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) More than 12,000 homes in northwest France were left without electricity after Storm Bella swept over the region, Enedis, which manages the vast majority of France's electricity network, said on Sunday.

In Brittany, 6,600 homes were without electricity as of 08:00 GMT, Enedis said in a Twitter post.

The number of homes without power in Normandy stood at 6,000 as of 11:00 GMT, the network manager added.

Repair crews are currently at work restoring power to the affected homes, Enedis stated.

Storm Bella swept across northwest France and southern England in the early hours of Sunday morning, bringing heavy rain and gusts approaching 100 miles per hour.