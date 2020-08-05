UrduPoint.com
Storm Blows Away Part Of Tent Camp Set Up By Protesters Near Sofia University - Reports

Sumaira FH 49 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Storm Blows Away Part of Tent Camp Set Up by Protesters Near Sofia University - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Part of a tent camp that participants of the Bulgarian anti-government protests set up in front of Sofia University was blown off by a storm, the Bulgarian National Radio broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Rallies demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's government have been ongoing since July 9. Demonstrators camp on the Eagles' Bridge and Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard in front of the presidential administration building, as well as in front of Sofia University and the cabinet's building.

According to the broadcaster, the storm and heavy rain did not scare away protesters who said they would spend the night in a minibus and continue the rally.

Earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported that a number of protesters who camped out in front of the cabinet's building in Sofia went on a hunger strike, with one of them being already in a pre-coma state.

The protests in Bulgaria began with a rally in Sofia in support of President Rumen Radev, who said back in February that he had lost confidence in the current government due to its failure to tackle corruption and enact major reforms. The president, a vocal critic of Borissov's government, has been accusing the prime minister of having ties with oligarchs.

