Storm Bora Kills Two In Greece, Leaves Widespread Damage
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A storm sweeping through Greece has killed two people on the island of Lemnos, and damaged roads and buildings in Rhodes, authorities said on Sunday.
Storm Bora, which arrived in Greece on Saturday, is forecast to bring heavy snowfall to the north and northwest until Tuesday.
More than 17 centimetres (6.7 inches) of rain fell in 12 hours on Saturday, the Greek weather service said.
Two men died on Lemnos in the Aegean sea on Saturday after the civil protection service issued an emergency alert for torrential rains and strong winds in the northeast, the centre and the region around Athens.
One 57-year-old man died while trying to pull his car out of mud with a tractor, while a 70-year-old fell on his head outside his home.
Floods filled many fields on the island, whose economy relies on farming.
On the island of Rhodes, which has an important tourist industry, the storm damaged roads, houses and commercial buildings overnight on Saturday to Sunday, said regional governor George Hadjimarkos.
He said scores of people had been evacuated. One bridge was swept away while cars were piled on top of each other after being carried by torrents.
Authorities have urged Rhodes residents to remain in their homes and have halted traffic for 24 hours while emergency services are "on maximum alert".
yap/tw/jhb
Recent Stories
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table2 minutes ago
-
Iraq MPs postpone vote on revised bill after outcry over underage marriage2 minutes ago
-
Edoardo Bove collapse causes Fiorentina's clash with Inter to be suspended2 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated11 minutes ago
-
Postecoglou claims Spurs in 'good shape' despite Fulham draw12 minutes ago
-
Liverpool pile on misery for Man City, Man Utd boss Amorim earns first Premier League win12 minutes ago
-
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah30 minutes ago
-
In-form Chelsea 'not ready' for title challenge: Maresca32 minutes ago
-
Mbappe strikes as Real Madrid beat Getafe41 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results -- collated41 minutes ago
-
Thousands rally in Georgia as PM rebuffs calls for new election41 minutes ago
-
Liverpool pile on misery for Man City, Man Utd boss Amorim earns first Premier League win42 minutes ago