Open Menu

Storm Bora Kills Two In Greece, Leaves Widespread Damage

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Storm Bora kills two in Greece, leaves widespread damage

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A storm sweeping through Greece has killed two people on the island of Lemnos, and damaged roads and buildings in Rhodes, authorities said on Sunday.

Storm Bora, which arrived in Greece on Saturday, is forecast to bring heavy snowfall to the north and northwest until Tuesday.

More than 17 centimetres (6.7 inches) of rain fell in 12 hours on Saturday, the Greek weather service said.

Two men died on Lemnos in the Aegean sea on Saturday after the civil protection service issued an emergency alert for torrential rains and strong winds in the northeast, the centre and the region around Athens.

One 57-year-old man died while trying to pull his car out of mud with a tractor, while a 70-year-old fell on his head outside his home.

Floods filled many fields on the island, whose economy relies on farming.

On the island of Rhodes, which has an important tourist industry, the storm damaged roads, houses and commercial buildings overnight on Saturday to Sunday, said regional governor George Hadjimarkos.

He said scores of people had been evacuated. One bridge was swept away while cars were piled on top of each other after being carried by torrents.

Authorities have urged Rhodes residents to remain in their homes and have halted traffic for 24 hours while emergency services are "on maximum alert".

yap/tw/jhb

Related Topics

Weather Storm Governor Car Died Traffic Alert Athens Man George Greece Sunday Industry Top Rains

Recent Stories

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

15 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago

More Stories From World