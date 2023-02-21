UrduPoint.com

Storm Breaks Ship In Half On Russia's Black Sea Coast, Killing 1 Person - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Storm Breaks Ship in Half on Russia's Black Sea Coast, Killing 1 Person - Authorities

A sea storm tore apart a cargo ship near the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast on Tuesday, killing at least one crew member and critically injuring another, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) A sea storm tore apart a cargo ship near the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast on Tuesday, killing at least one crew member and critically injuring another, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Federal maritime and river transport agency Rosmorrechflot stated that cargo ship Seamark sailing under the flag of the Comoros was wrecked near the Black Sea coast during the storm, while carrying around 3,500 tonnes of marble chips. According to the agency, there was an 11-member crew on the ship.

"According to clarified information, out of 11 rescued crew members, one person died on a rescue boat, while another was in critical condition," the ministry said.

Later on Tuesday, Rosmorrechflot said that the ship had sunk.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident pending a decision on whether to initiate a criminal case.

Related Topics

Storm Russia Died Novorossiysk Comoros Criminals

Recent Stories

UN Torture Prevention Body Terminates Suspended Vi ..

UN Torture Prevention Body Terminates Suspended Visit to Australia - Chief

41 seconds ago
 RCB adopts 'zero-tolerance' policy against handcar ..

RCB adopts 'zero-tolerance' policy against handcart bazaars: CEO

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan's protective bail dampens 'court arrest ..

Imran Khan's protective bail dampens 'court arrest drive': Minister for Informat ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's Patrushev, China's Wang Yi Meet in Moscow ..

Russia's Patrushev, China's Wang Yi Meet in Moscow - Russian Security Council

1 minute ago
 'Bachat bazaars' to be set up in different areas o ..

'Bachat bazaars' to be set up in different areas of Karachi ahead of Ramazan: Ad ..

1 minute ago
 Commissioner chairs Divisional Census Coordination ..

Commissioner chairs Divisional Census Coordination Committee meeting

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.