MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) A sea storm tore apart a cargo ship near the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast on Tuesday, killing at least one crew member and critically injuring another, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Federal maritime and river transport agency Rosmorrechflot stated that cargo ship Seamark sailing under the flag of the Comoros was wrecked near the Black Sea coast during the storm, while carrying around 3,500 tonnes of marble chips. According to the agency, there was an 11-member crew on the ship.

"According to clarified information, out of 11 rescued crew members, one person died on a rescue boat, while another was in critical condition," the ministry said.

Later on Tuesday, Rosmorrechflot said that the ship had sunk.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident pending a decision on whether to initiate a criminal case.