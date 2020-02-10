UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Storm Ciara Sows Trail Of Destruction Across Europe

Muhammad Irfan 56 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:50 PM

Storm Ciara sows trail of destruction across Europe

Storm Ciara caused travel chaos on Monday, severely disrupting commutes and grounding hundreds of flights as swathes of Europe were left without power by torrential rain and winds of up to 180 kilometres (110 miles) per hour that also caused flash flooding and the cancellation of sporting fixtures

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Storm Ciara caused travel chaos on Monday, severely disrupting commutes and grounding hundreds of flights as swathes of Europe were left without power by torrential rain and winds of up to 180 kilometres (110 miles) per hour that also caused flash flooding and the cancellation of sporting fixtures.

In one of the most violent storms for years, one man died and another was reported missing in southern Sweden when their boat capsized, while three people were seriously injured in Germany by falling trees and branches.

Parts of northern France were put on orange alert and 130,000 homes had electricity cut off.

The Netherlands closed one of its big storm surge barriers as the tempest approached on Sunday night. Police said it caused Monday morning traffic jams over 600 kilometres of roads.

Around 220 flights were cancelled during the morning at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport -- Europe's third-busiest -- most destined for other European cities. Around 240 never took off on Sunday.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Police Electricity Europe France Died Traffic Germany Orange Alert Man Amsterdam Sweden Netherlands Sunday Airport

Recent Stories

Pearl Initiative, NAMA call for businesses to fost ..

16 minutes ago

Iran Hopes E3 States to Honor JCPOA Obligations - ..

7 minutes ago

Seven Arrested as Turkish Security Forces Foil Ter ..

7 minutes ago

Situation in Libya Becoming Global Threat Due to F ..

7 minutes ago

NAB summons PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in JV Opal ..

20 minutes ago

Beijing Praises Russia for Support in Fighting Cor ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.