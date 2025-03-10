Storm Death Toll Hits 15 In Southern Argentina
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM
The death toll from the intense storm that struck the southern Argentine port city of Bahia Blanca on Friday has risen to 15, local authorities said Sunday
BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The death toll from the intense storm that struck the southern Argentine port city of Bahia Blanca on Friday has risen to 15, local authorities said Sunday.
Federico Susbielles, mayor of Bahia Blanca, said that the number of fatalities could be even higher due to the magnitude of the meteorological phenomenon that hit the city and surrounding towns.
Activities have been suspended, and the locals have been asked to stay home, he added.
According to an update from the municipality of Bahia Blanca, at least 1,450 people have been evacuated so far, while another 100 are missing.
The government of Argentina arranged an assistance and evacuation operation involving the defense and security ministries as well as the government of the province of Buenos Aires.
Friday's rainstorm was the most intense one in the city's history, breaking the rainfall record set in March 1933, according to official data.
Recent Stories
Policeman killed in Bajaur firing
Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl
Traffic police cracks down on violators
Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ramazan
Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three dacoits, recovers 2.1m looted v ..
Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize sugar prices
Lawyers of Hyderabad high court bar to elect office bearers on April 26
Interview: Ne Zha 2 success showcases growing influence of Chinese culture, says ..
New Hongshan culture sites found in northeast China
Belarus’ foreign trade over $7bn in January 2025
Madinah Governor receives Sudanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
PM urges federation, provinces, parties to work together for country's progress
More Stories From World
-
Interview: Ne Zha 2 success showcases growing influence of Chinese culture, says sinologist2 minutes ago
-
New Hongshan culture sites found in northeast China2 minutes ago
-
Madinah Governor receives Sudanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia2 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: China's regional powerhouses turbocharge high-quality development2 minutes ago
-
Storm death toll hits 15 in southern Argentina2 minutes ago
-
OIC Secretary-General meets EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia41 minutes ago
-
Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensive strategic partnership40 minutes ago
-
Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing mass evacuations40 minutes ago
-
Shai outguns Jokic with 40pts as Thunder roll past Nuggets40 minutes ago
-
China's top political advisory body holds closing meeting of annual session40 minutes ago
-
China leads global rankings in high-quality research papers40 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches special medical package for pilgrims' emergency needs40 minutes ago