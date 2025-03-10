Open Menu

Storm Death Toll Hits 15 In Southern Argentina

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM

Storm death toll hits 15 in southern Argentina

The death toll from the intense storm that struck the southern Argentine port city of Bahia Blanca on Friday has risen to 15, local authorities said Sunday

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The death toll from the intense storm that struck the southern Argentine port city of Bahia Blanca on Friday has risen to 15, local authorities said Sunday.

Federico Susbielles, mayor of Bahia Blanca, said that the number of fatalities could be even higher due to the magnitude of the meteorological phenomenon that hit the city and surrounding towns.

Activities have been suspended, and the locals have been asked to stay home, he added.

According to an update from the municipality of Bahia Blanca, at least 1,450 people have been evacuated so far, while another 100 are missing.

The government of Argentina arranged an assistance and evacuation operation involving the defense and security ministries as well as the government of the province of Buenos Aires.

Friday's rainstorm was the most intense one in the city's history, breaking the rainfall record set in March 1933, according to official data.

Recent Stories

Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

2 minutes ago
 Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

2 minutes ago
 Traffic police cracks down on violators

Traffic police cracks down on violators

2 minutes ago
 Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ram ..

Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three da ..

Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three dacoits, recovers 2.1m looted v ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize suga ..

Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize sugar prices

2 minutes ago
Lawyers of Hyderabad high court bar to elect offic ..

Lawyers of Hyderabad high court bar to elect office bearers on April 26

2 minutes ago
 Interview: Ne Zha 2 success showcases growing infl ..

Interview: Ne Zha 2 success showcases growing influence of Chinese culture, says ..

2 minutes ago
 New Hongshan culture sites found in northeast Chin ..

New Hongshan culture sites found in northeast China

2 minutes ago
 Belarus’ foreign trade over $7bn in January 2025

Belarus’ foreign trade over $7bn in January 2025

8 minutes ago
 Madinah Governor receives Sudanese Ambassador to S ..

Madinah Governor receives Sudanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

2 minutes ago
 PM urges federation, provinces, parties to work to ..

PM urges federation, provinces, parties to work together for country's progress

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World