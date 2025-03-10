Storm death toll hits 15 in southern Argentina

The death toll from the intense storm that struck the southern Argentine port city of Bahia Blanca on Friday has risen to 15, local authorities said Sunday

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The death toll from the intense storm that struck the southern Argentine port city of Bahia Blanca on Friday has risen to 15, local authorities said Sunday.

Federico Susbielles, mayor of Bahia Blanca, said that the number of fatalities could be even higher due to the magnitude of the meteorological phenomenon that hit the city and surrounding towns.

Activities have been suspended, and the locals have been asked to stay home, he added.

According to an update from the municipality of Bahia Blanca, at least 1,450 people have been evacuated so far, while another 100 are missing.

The government of Argentina arranged an assistance and evacuation operation involving the defense and security ministries as well as the government of the province of Buenos Aires.

Friday's rainstorm was the most intense one in the city's history, breaking the rainfall record set in March 1933, according to official data.