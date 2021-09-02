UrduPoint.com

Storm Death Toll In New York Area Rises To At Least 13: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 09:31 PM

The death toll in the New York region from flash flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida rose to at least 13 on Thursday, officials said

The death toll in the New York region from flash flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida rose to at least 13 on Thursday, officials said.

Police said nine people had died in New York City, while four lost their lives in Elizabeth, New Jersey, a mayoral spokesperson told AFP.

Local media reported that at least 22 had died in the New York area.

More Stories From World

