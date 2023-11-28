Open Menu

Storm Death Toll Jumps To 10 Across Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Storm death toll jumps to 10 across Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Hurricane force winds and snowfall have left 10 people dead and 23 people injured in Ukraine, piling pressure on emergency services and an energy grid already burdened by Russia's invasion.

The storm has lashed swathes of the south of the country as well as the Crimean peninsula that was annexed by the Kremlin and regions in southern Russia.

"Ten people died in Ukraine due to bad weather. Twenty three people, including children, were injured," the interior ministry said in a statement on social media.

Ukraine's energy grid and rescue services have been over-extended by Russia's nearly two-year invasion.

The ministry said the hardest hit area was the southern Odesa region where emergency services said they had provided assistance to nearly 2,500 people.

Authorities had earlier said the storms had left five people dead.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Weather Storm Interior Ministry Ukraine Russia Social Media Died

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

1 hour ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

1 hour ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

1 hour ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

2 hours ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

2 hours ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

2 hours ago
Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

5 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

15 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

15 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

15 hours ago

More Stories From World