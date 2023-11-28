Storm death toll jumps to 10 across Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Hurricane-force winds and snowfall have left 10 people dead and 23 people injured in Ukraine, piling pressure on emergency services and an energy grid already burdened by Russia's invasion.

The storm has lashed swathes of the south of the country, as well as the Moscow-annexed Crimea peninsula, occupied Ukraine and southern Russia.

"Ten people died in Ukraine due to bad weather. Twenty three people, including children, were injured," the interior ministry said on social media.

Ukraine's energy grid and rescue services have been over-extended by Russia's nearly two-year invasion.

The ministry said the hardest hit area was the southern Odesa region, where emergency services said they had provided assistance to nearly 2,500 people.

Five of those killed were in the Odesa region, officials said.

The neighbouring Mikolaiv region was also badly affected, as were the regions of Kirovograd, Kyiv and Kharkiv.

In Crimea, wind speeds had reached over 140 kilometres (about 90 miles) per hour in some places.

Moscow reported on Monday that four people were killed by the extreme weather in Crimea and Russia, which also left almost two million affected by power cuts.