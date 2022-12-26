UrduPoint.com

Storm Deaths Rise To 25 In Western New York County

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Storm deaths rise to 25 in western New York county

At least 25 people have died in western New York's Erie County as a result of a devastating winter storm that left much of the eastern United States in a deep freeze, regional officials said Monday.

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 25 people have died in western New York's Erie County as a result of a devastating winter storm that left much of the eastern United States in a deep freeze, regional officials said Monday.

"In addition to the 13 confirmed deaths yesterday, the Erie County Department of Health medical examiner's office has confirmed an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total for the blizzard to 25 deaths county-wide," Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said in a press briefing.

He warned that, with an additional foot of snow (32 centimeters) possible on Monday, residents needed to bunker down and stay in place.

"This is not the end yet," he said. "We are not there." The new figure brings the nationwide death toll related to the days-long storm to 47 people across nine states.

Fierce cold continued to blanket much of the country, upending Christmas holiday travel plans for millions.

The extreme weather forced the cancellation of more than 15,000 flights in recent days including at least 1,600 on Monday, according to tracking site Flightaware.com.

Western New York, lying on the eastern shore of Lake Erie, is accustomed to dealing with some of the country's worst snowstorms. But this, Poloncarz said, was of a historic nature.

He said the final toll might well surpass that of the historic blizzard of 1977, adding, "I'm heartbroken about the deaths." That earlier blizzard is blamed for 29 deaths, but while it lasted a day longer, the current storm has been more intense, Poloncarz said.

"It's a very tenuous situation," he added, with large numbers of cars and even buses abandoned along roads, making passage difficult for emergency vehicles.

"The city of Buffalo is impassable in most areas."

Related Topics

Weather Storm Snow Christmas Vehicles Died Erie Buffalo New York United States SITE Million

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah approves emirate&#039;s general b ..

Ruler of Sharjah approves emirate&#039;s general budget for 2023 at AED32.2 bill ..

7 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Monday

7 minutes ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council warns against cyber atta ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council warns against cyber attacks during New Year celebratio ..

7 minutes ago
 China congratulates Dahal on becoming new Nepali P ..

China congratulates Dahal on becoming new Nepali PM

10 minutes ago
 Hong Kong Chamber's President meets CM Punjab

Hong Kong Chamber's President meets CM Punjab

10 minutes ago
 Pindi Boys beat Balochistan Warriors to snatch MSL ..

Pindi Boys beat Balochistan Warriors to snatch MSL champion title

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.