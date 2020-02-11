UrduPoint.com
Storm Dennis Expected To Hit UK On Saturday, Following Deadly Ciara - Meteorologists

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:31 PM

Storm Dennis Expected to Hit UK on Saturday, Following Deadly Ciara - Meteorologists

Western Europe can expect more extreme weather, as meteorologists have predicted that Storm Dennis will bring heavy rain and gusts of more than 60 miles per hour on Saturday, the UK Met Office warned on Tuesday, after bad weather killed at least seven people in Europe this past weekend

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Western Europe can expect more extreme weather, as meteorologists have predicted that Storm Dennis will bring heavy rain and gusts of more than 60 miles per hour on Saturday, the UK Met Office warned on Tuesday, after bad weather killed at least seven people in Europe this past weekend.

"Another spell of very wet and windy weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as [Storm] Ciara disruption is still likely," Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said in a statement.

This past weekend, Storm Ciara, or Sabine as it was called in German-speaking countries, ripped through Europe and killed at least seven people, according to the BBC broadcaster.

In the UK, a 58-year-old man died after a tree fell on the car he was driving in the county of Hampshire, the broadcaster reported.

Other deaths were reported in Poland, Sweden, Germany and Slovenia. The storm also left hundreds of thousands across Europe without power and led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

