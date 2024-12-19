Storm Fears Overshadow India Coast Decades After Tsunami
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Akkaraipettai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The deadly tsunami that swamped India's southern coast two decades ago was a one-off disaster, but storms that are growing ever more intense spark panic each time howling gales whip up waves.
Maragathavel Lakshmi shudders when she hears lashing rains or winds, recalling how her daughter was swept away when the 2004 tsunami, triggered by a huge earthquake off Indonesia, crashed onshore almost without warning.
"Weather alerts have made life easier, but the fear of what a heavy rain or strong wind might bring is still there," 45-year-old Lakshmi said.
More than 220,000 people were killed as the devastating waves hit shorelines around the Indian Ocean, including 16,389 in India, according to the international disaster database EM-DAT.
Fear of the weather is based on a very real threat -- and the risks are increasing.
Dangerous cyclones, the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the northwestern Pacific, are an annual menace.
Better forecasting and more effective evacuation planning have dramatically reduced death tolls, but scientists say human-driven climate change is intensifying their power.
"Summers are very harsh now and rains are heavier," Lakshmi said, saying weather alerts sent her anxiety soaring.
A warmer atmosphere holds more water, meaning rains are heavier.
"Strong winds scare us," said her husband Maragathavel, who like many in the region goes by only one name.
"Every time it rains heavily, water (floods) our area," the 49-year-old fisherman added. "It seems on those days that the sea has still not left us."
Recent Stories
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day
Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow
Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orche ..
World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad
France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte
Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased
UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
More Stories From World
-
Storm fears overshadow India coast decades after tsunami6 minutes ago
-
Four French detained in Burkina Faso freed: spy agency26 minutes ago
-
Russia claims capture of two new villages in east Ukraine: agencies36 minutes ago
-
Four French detained in Burkina Faso freed: spy agency1 hour ago
-
Ivory Coast wants bigger share of its mining boom1 hour ago
-
International rescuers join search for Vanuatu quake survivors1 hour ago
-
PM meets Bangladesh Chief Advisor Dr. Yunus; stresses joint efforts to boost economic cooperation1 hour ago
-
HRW accuses Israel of 'acts of genocide' for Gaza water access1 hour ago
-
Laos to promote seed industry1 hour ago
-
UK to supply £225 mn in military equipment to Kyiv1 hour ago
-
Kuwait-China relations continuously developing: Kuwaiti FM1 hour ago
-
Chinese energy companies call for more biodiversity conservation efforts1 hour ago