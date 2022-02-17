UrduPoint.com

Storm Halts Rail, Air Travel In Germany

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 03:05 PM

Storm halts rail, air travel in Germany

A heavy storm swept across Germany on the night of Wednesday into Thursday, grounding flights and trains and forcing schools in several states to close

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :A heavy storm swept across Germany on the night of Wednesday into Thursday, grounding flights and trains and forcing schools in several states to close.

Police warned residents to stay home and avoid parks or forests, as gale-force winds whipped in from the north of the country.

The strongest winds were felt on Brocken, the highest point in the Harz highlands in central Germany, with speeds of up to 152 kilometres per hour.

Long distance trains were halted throughout northern Germany including in Hamburg, Berlin and Bremen until midday on Thursday at the earliest, the national rail operator Deutsche Bahn said.

Significant cancellations and delays were also expected on regional services.

The airline Lufthansa cancelled 20 flights destined for Hamburg, Berlin and Munich, departing from Frankfurt, the country's largest airport.

Travellers were encouraged to consult the company's website to see the status of their flight.

The storm, which was raging over the north of Hesse, Saxony and southern Brandenburg in the east and central part of the country on Thursday, is expected to persist through Friday.

New hurricane-force gales are expected in the night to Saturday in northern and central Germany.

Related Topics

Storm Company Germany Bremen Frankfurt Hamburg Munich Berlin From Airport

Recent Stories

Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

25 minutes ago
 'No basis': Beijing dismisses US's WTO criticism

'No basis': Beijing dismisses US's WTO criticism

5 minutes ago
 Gunmen kill eight traders, 51 cows in Nigerian mar ..

Gunmen kill eight traders, 51 cows in Nigerian market

5 minutes ago
 Over 50,000 saplings of trees to be planted: Admin ..

Over 50,000 saplings of trees to be planted: Administrator Sukkur

7 minutes ago
 AIOU's Matric/FA exams to begin from March 1

AIOU's Matric/FA exams to begin from March 1

7 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani drops music video for 'Rasta Bhool Ga ..

Hadiqa Kiani drops music video for 'Rasta Bhool Gaye' from 'Vasl'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>