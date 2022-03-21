Storm Kills 4 Fishermen in New Zealand - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) A violent storm capsized a fishing boat off New Zealand's northern coast, killing four people on board, the police said on Monday.

"Police can confirm that a fourth body has been located in the water during a search and rescue operation off North Cape," the statement read. "Search efforts, led by the Rescue Coordination Centre at Maritime NZ, are ongoing to locate a fifth person who remains unaccounted for."

There was a total of 10 people on board the chartered boat, five of them were rescued and taken to the hospital, the 1News channel said, citing the police.

The search involves rescue vessels and helicopters, but persisting bad weather hampers the operation, according to the police.

The storm, considered the strongest since 1965, has brought heavy downpour and thunderstorm. Local meteorologists have recorded over 9,000 instances of lightening. In Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, the storm triggered floods, which has caused schools and supermarkets to close, according to local reports.