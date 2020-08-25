Storm Laura upgraded to hurricane, to hit US Gulf Coast: meteorologists

Storm Laura was upgraded to a hurricane on Tuesday and is forecast to make landfall along the Texas or Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night, US meteorologists said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Storm Laura was upgraded to a hurricane on Tuesday and is forecast to make landfall along the Texas or Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night, US meteorologists said.

"Laura has become a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h), with higher gusts," the US National Hurricane Center said.

"Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Laura is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall," it added.