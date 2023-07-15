Open Menu

Storm Shadow Supplies To Kiev Could Get Affected By Strike At UK Missile Site - Reports

Published July 15, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Supplies of Storm Shadow missiles could be impacted due to a strike at a secretive UK Defense Ministry missile site, The Daily Mirror reports.

The strike at the Defence Equipment and Support depot in Beith, Scotland, occurred on Friday and involved more than 50 key workers, the newspaper said.

"The strike action, if it continues over a long period, could eventually have implications for missiles going to Ukraine or Faslane," a source told The Mirror.

Workers of the weapons depot, which supplies Storm Shadow and Brimstone missiles to Ukraine, plan to go on another strike over low wages on Monday.

The UK Defense Ministry has launched "contingency measures" to prevent Ukraine's weapons supplies from being affected, The Mirror said on Friday.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

