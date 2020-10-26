UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Storm Washes Ashore Thousands Of Large Mollusks In Russian Far East

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Storm Washes Ashore Thousands of Large Mollusks in Russian Far East

MAGADAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The residents of the Russian Far Eastern village of Tayusk, have witnessed a storm that washed up thousands of large mollusks on the shore of the Sea of Okhotsk, the director of a ferry line, Konstantin Reznichenko, told Sputnik on Monday.

"A strong storm occurred today and stranded lots of mollusks on the shore.

The residents have been collecting them. Such an incident is not usual in our region, but sometimes it happens. Mollusks are washed ashore in Tayusk once in several years," Reznichenko said.

The Institute of Biological Problems of the North commented on the case and said that, according to a video shot by local residents, Siliqua shallow mollusks were the type that the storm had washed ashore.

Related Topics

Storm Russia Okhotsk

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto asks GB people to support him

4 minutes ago

A new chapter in China-Pakistan friendship:Pakista ..

25 minutes ago

Ali Zafar nominated as first ambassador of Namal K ..

26 minutes ago

Two killed, 9 injured in Mithri road accident

35 minutes ago

PDM following BJP agenda, says Dr Akhtar Malik

35 minutes ago

Ambassador of Netherlands calls on Ali Haider Zaid ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.