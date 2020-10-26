Storm Washes Ashore Thousands of Large Mollusks in Russian Far East

MAGADAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The residents of the Russian Far Eastern village of Tayusk, have witnessed a storm that washed up thousands of large mollusks on the shore of the Sea of Okhotsk, the director of a ferry line, Konstantin Reznichenko, told Sputnik on Monday.

"A strong storm occurred today and stranded lots of mollusks on the shore.

The residents have been collecting them. Such an incident is not usual in our region, but sometimes it happens. Mollusks are washed ashore in Tayusk once in several years," Reznichenko said.

The Institute of Biological Problems of the North commented on the case and said that, according to a video shot by local residents, Siliqua shallow mollusks were the type that the storm had washed ashore.