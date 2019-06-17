StormBreaker Infrared Smart Weapon System Completes Operational Testing Phase - Raytheon

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:14 PM

The new StormBreaker air-based smart weapons targeting system has successfully completed its operational testing phase, the Raytheon Company announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The new StormBreaker air-based smart weapons targeting system has successfully completed its operational testing phase, the Raytheon Company announced in a press release on Monday.

"Raytheon Company's StormBreaker weapon has completed all operational test drops, moving it closer to initial operational capability," the release said.

The StormBreaker system utilizes a tri-mode seeker equipped with imaging infrared and millimeter wave radar to give pilots the capability to destroy moving targets, including in bad weather conditions from standoff ranges and also employs a semi-active laser guidance to hit targets.

"All operating modes of StormBreaker have been rigorously tested in operationally relevant scenarios ...� With its tri-mode seeker and datalink, this smart weapon will close a capability gap and make adverse weather irrelevant," Raytheon Air Warfare Systems Vice President Kim Ernzen said.

Raytheon has already moved on to the next phase of development ad has started the initial stages of integration work on the StormBreaker program, the release added.

