Storms in Australian Victoria Leave 18,000 Houses Without Power - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Storms and subsequent floods in Australia caused 18,000 homes to lose electric power in the state of Victoria, with the city of Geelong partially immersed under water, Australian media reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, 4,000 residential buildings were left without electricity after severe thunderstorms hit Victoria, the 9News broadcaster said.

Flooding also affected some suburbs of Melbourne, which was hit by heavy rainfalls and wind gusts on Friday afternoon, the broadcaster reported, adding that damage from the storms was reported across the state.

Some roads in Melbourne were closed over the rain.

Geelong saw 38 mm (1.5 inches) of rain in 20 minutes and wind speeds up to 139 kilometers per hour (86.3 miles per hour), which is equal to a Category Two cyclone, the 9News reported, citing the Australian Weatherzone agency.

The State Emergency Service answered 384 calls overnight mainly regarding floods, fallen trees, and flooded buildings.

No data about casualties have been reported yet.