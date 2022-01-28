UrduPoint.com

Storms In Australian Victoria Leave 18,000 Houses Without Power - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 28, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Storms in Australian Victoria Leave 18,000 Houses Without Power - Reports

Storms and subsequent floods in Australia caused 18,000 homes to lose electric power in the state of Victoria, with the city of Geelong partially immersed under water, Australian media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Storms and subsequent floods in Australia caused 18,000 homes to lose electric power in the state of Victoria, with the city of Geelong partially immersed under water, Australian media reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, 4,000 residential buildings were left without electricity after severe thunderstorms hit Victoria, the 9News broadcaster said.

Flooding also affected some suburbs of Melbourne, which was hit by heavy rainfalls and wind gusts on Friday afternoon, the broadcaster reported, adding that damage from the storms was reported across the state.

Some roads in Melbourne were closed over the rain.

Geelong saw 38 mm (1.5 inches) of rain in 20 minutes and wind speeds up to 139 kilometers per hour (86.3 miles per hour), which is equal to a Category Two cyclone, the 9News reported, citing the Australian Weatherzone agency.

The State Emergency Service answered 384 calls overnight mainly regarding floods, fallen trees, and flooded buildings.

No data about casualties have been reported yet.

Related Topics

Australia Electricity Water Victoria Geelong Melbourne Media From

Recent Stories

5-days training course on ‘Food Safety and Halal ..

5-days training course on ‘Food Safety and Halal Management System’ conclude ..

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s new anthem released today

Peshawar Zalmi’s new anthem released today

5 minutes ago
 Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights ..

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights culinary experiences, trade p ..

15 minutes ago
 realme GT Master Edition – A Display that Keeps ..

Realme GT Master Edition – A Display that Keeps You Glued to Your Phone

18 minutes ago
 Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full s ..

Predict and Win with TECNO; PSL 7 begins in full swing

23 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to deman ..

Shahbaz Gill announces to visit newsrooms to demand increase in journalists’ s ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>