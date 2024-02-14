Storms Knock Out Power To 174,000 Homes In Australia
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Storms packing powerful winds toppled trees, killed one person and knocked out power to 174,000 homes and businesses in eastern Australia, officials said Wednesday.
The wild weather hit large swathes of Victoria on Tuesday, dumping torrents of rain and unleashing gusts of more than 150 kilometres per hour (90 miles per hour), the state government and emergency services said.
A 50-year-old dairy farmer was killed in the storm, apparently struck by flying debris while working on a roof, Victoria police said in a statement.
The winds also fanned bushfires in the Grampians region west of Melbourne, burning an unknown number of homes in one small town, the state's Country Fire Authority said.
At its peak, 530,000 homes and businesses lost power, the Australian Energy Market Operator said in an update.
About 174,000 were still cut off on Wednesday afternoon, it said.
"Given the extent of the widespread damage, it may take days if not weeks to restore electricity to all of those impacted," the authority said.
The winds tore off roofs, uprooted trees and flattened electricity pylons, according to media reports and images shared on social media.
Fallen transmission towers led to the shutdown of Victoria's largest electricity generator, the coal-powered Loy Yang A, which is now being reconnected to the grid, the state's energy authority said in a statement.
"This has been one of the largest outage events in the state's history," Victoria Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said.
Lightning strikes ignited "multiple fires" in Victoria, said the state's emergency management commissioner, Rick Nugent.
In the hard-hit Grampians region, flames incinerated "a number of residential homes" in Pomonal, home to a few hundred residents, Nugent told a news briefing.
It was too early to say how many homes were destroyed, state firefighters said, though a report in Melbourne's The Age newspaper said about 20 had been lost.
Victorian authorities said they were working to restore power and ascertain the full extent of fire damage as bushfire and weather warnings were lowered across the state.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From World
-
Republicans impeach US homeland security chief over border crisis54 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires several cruise missiles off east coast1 hour ago
-
Indonesia begins voting with ex-general Subianto the favourite1 hour ago
-
US House leader rejects Ukraine aid despite Biden's plea1 hour ago
-
US defense chief released from hospital1 hour ago
-
Biden blasts Trump's 'dumb' and 'dangerous' NATO threats2 hours ago
-
Abducted Polish doctor freed in Chad2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower after US falls2 hours ago
-
Asia tracks Wall St retreat as US inflation dents rate cut hopes2 hours ago
-
Senegal bans protest as US urges president to hold election2 hours ago
-
US defense chief due for release from hospital Tuesday2 hours ago
-
Firefighters struggle to control Sweden amusement park blaze2 hours ago