Storms Knock Out Power To 174,000 Homes In Australia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Storms packing powerful winds toppled trees, killed one person and knocked out power to 174,000 homes and businesses in eastern Australia, officials said Wednesday.
The wild weather hit large swathes of Victoria on Tuesday, dumping torrents of rain and unleashing gusts of more than 150 kilometres per hour (90 miles per hour), the state government and emergency services said.
A 50-year-old man was killed in the storm, dying on the scene after being struck by debris while working on his property in Darlimurla, southeast of Melbourne, Victoria police said in a statement.
The winds also fanned bushfires in the Grampians region west of Melbourne, burning an unknown number of homes in one small town, the state's Country Fire Authority said.
At its peak, 530,000 homes and businesses lost power, the Australian Energy Market Operator said in an update.
About 174,000 were still cut off on Wednesday afternoon, it said.
"Given the extent of the widespread damage, it may take days if not weeks to restore electricity to all of those impacted," the authority said.
The winds tore off roofs, uprooted trees and flattened electricity pylons, according to media reports and images shared on social media.
Fallen transmission towers led to the shutdown of Victoria's largest electricity generator, the coal-powered Loy Yang A, which was being reconnected to the grid, the state's energy authority said in a statement.
"This has been one of the largest outage events in the state's history," Victoria Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said.
Lightning strikes ignited "multiple fires" in Victoria, said the state's emergency management commissioner, Rick Nugent.
In the hard-hit Grampians region, flames incinerated "a number of residential homes" in Pomonal, home to a few hundred residents, Nugent told a news briefing.
It was too early to say how many homes were destroyed, state firefighters said, though a report in Melbourne's The Age newspaper said about 20 had been lost.
Victorian authorities said they were working to restore power and ascertain the full extent of fire damage as bushfire and weather warnings were lowered across the state.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From World
-
Turkmenistan faces 'parallel reality' media landscape3 minutes ago
-
Democrats flip seat of disgraced NY congressman: US networks3 minutes ago
-
US prestige at stake as Texas company launches for the Moon3 minutes ago
-
New Pakistani restaurant contributes to Beijing diverse food culture3 minutes ago
-
NATO to showcase spending rise in riposte to Trump13 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires several cruise missiles off east coast13 minutes ago
-
Spinner Piedt leads South Africa fightback in second Test43 minutes ago
-
South Africa dismiss New Zealand for 211 in second Test43 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard43 minutes ago
-
Storms knock out power to 174,000 homes in Australia53 minutes ago
-
Republicans impeach US homeland security chief over border crisis2 hours ago
-
North Korea fires several cruise missiles off east coast2 hours ago