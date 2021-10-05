Storms render 1,900 people homeless in eastern Uganda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAMPALA, Oct. 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Floods brought by heavy rains and hailstorms in the eastern Ugandan district of Sironko left over 1,900 people homeless, an emergency update issued here on Tuesday said.

Uganda Red Cross Society, a humanitarian agency, said nine villages in the mountainous district were affected, with food crops being destroyed and buildings being soaked with water and mud.

The agency said emergency teams are in the areas to conduct assessment on further responses to the storms.

Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, disabled, pregnant women and children have been rescued to safer areas.

According to the weather department, the country is currently experiencing the second rainy season, which is likely to trigger floods and storms in some parts of the country.