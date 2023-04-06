Close
Stormy Daniels Says Trump Doesn't Deserve Jail Time For 'Crimes' Against Her

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Stormy Daniels Says Trump Doesn't Deserve Jail Time for 'Crimes' Against Her

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly received hush money from former President Donald Trump to keep silent over their purported affair, told Fox News that his "crimes against her" did not merit jail time

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Porn star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly received hush money from former President Donald Trump to keep silent over their purported affair, told Fox news that his "crimes against her" did not merit jail time.

"Specific to my case, I don't think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration," Daniels said during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored airing Thursday.

However, she added that "I feel like the other things he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely."

The case at hand centers on a $130,000 payment to Daniels handled by Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump was arraigned on Tuesday after the Manhattan district attorney indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records for listing his reimbursements to Cohen for the $130,000 payment as legal expenses, although Cohen was not retained as his lawyer at the time. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies by arguing that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.

