ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The annual International Book Salon, which kicked off on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Russia, has every chance to become a full-fledged international event next year and attract a wider range of foreign exhibits and speakers, Vladimir Ryabovol, the head of the city's press committee, said on Wednesday at the opening plenary session.

This year's event, which will run through May 29, is expected to attract more than 170 exhibits and 200 speakers.

"We hope that next year we will be able to attract a wider international audience, our closest neighbors from the Scandinavian and Baltic countries. We know that on their part there is a significant demand for such a European-level event," Vladimir Ryabovol said.

Last year, the fair was held fully online due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year the event incorporates both offline and online formats to attract more visitors and experiment with new platforms in cooperation with local and international partners.

The book fair also features various performances, as well as lectures and seminars by prominent authors and publishers, who will discuss the latest trends in the publishing industry. The events can be attended free of charge. Some of the lectures will be available online.

Thousands of people already visited the venues of the XVI edition of the International Book Salon on the first day despite the cold and rainy vweather in Russia's northern capital.