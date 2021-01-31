UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

St.Petersburg Police Dismiss Reports Of Using Flashbang Grenades, Pepper Spray At Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 10:20 PM

St.Petersburg Police Dismiss Reports of Using Flashbang Grenades, Pepper Spray at Protests

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The police of St. Petersburg on Sunday refuted to Sputnik the media reports about use of flashbang grenades and pepper spray to disperse a crowd participating in an unauthorized protest at the Sennaya Square.

"The Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region has refuted the use of special equipment like flashbang grenades and pepper spray by police officers while stopping public order violations," the directorate said.

For the second consecutive weekend, the country has been hit by unauthorized protests in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was detained in Moscow earlier this month upon his arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Before Navalny's return to Russia from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service warned it would arrest him for probation violations as he was previously found guilty of committing two administrative offenses.

Related Topics

Protest Police Moscow Russia Germany St. Petersburg Sunday Media From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE administers 220,000 COVID-19 vaccine ..

36 minutes ago

DHA dedicates Al Khawaneej and Al Badaa health cen ..

51 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

51 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region, 34th globally in G ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police encourages public to report violation ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree appointing Judge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.