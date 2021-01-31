St.Petersburg Police Dismiss Reports of Using Flashbang Grenades, Pepper Spray at Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The police of St. Petersburg on Sunday refuted to Sputnik the media reports about use of flashbang grenades and pepper spray to disperse a crowd participating in an unauthorized protest at the Sennaya Square.

"The Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region has refuted the use of special equipment like flashbang grenades and pepper spray by police officers while stopping public order violations," the directorate said.

For the second consecutive weekend, the country has been hit by unauthorized protests in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was detained in Moscow earlier this month upon his arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Before Navalny's return to Russia from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service warned it would arrest him for probation violations as he was previously found guilty of committing two administrative offenses.