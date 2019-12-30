St.Petersburg Terror Attack Prevention Proves Efficiency of Russia-US Cooperation- Kremlin

The prevention of a terrorist attack, which could be staged in Russia's St. Petersburg during New Year's celebrations, is a proof of efficient cooperation between Russian and US special services, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The prevention of a terrorist attack, which could be staged in Russia's St. Petersburg during New Year's celebrations, is a proof of efficient cooperation between Russian and US special services, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The Russian Federal Security Service said on Sunday that the attack, which was planned to be conducted in a crowded location during the celebrations, had been thwarted thanks to the security information provided by the United States. The two detained persons confessed. A criminal case was opened against them on charges of participating in activity of a terrorist organization.

"Well, you see the statement of the Federal Security Service about the detention of two suspects. This speaks volumes about the efficiency [of the Russia-US cooperation]," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the information provided by Washington was "unique."

Peskov added that the information had been provided by US special services through relevant channels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Sunday for the information.