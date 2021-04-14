UrduPoint.com
St.Petersburg To See Over 50 Economic, Cultural Events In Germany Week In April - Consul

Wed 14th April 2021

St.Petersburg to See Over 50 Economic, Cultural Events in Germany Week in April - Consul

The Russian city of St. Petersburg is set to see the 18th edition of the Week of Germany from April 22-29, which will feature over 50 cultural, scientific, economic, law and civil society events, the German consul general in the city said on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The Russian city of St. Petersburg is set to see the 18th edition of the Week of Germany from April 22-29, which will feature over 50 cultural, scientific, economic, law and civil society events, the German consul general in the city said on Wednesday.

"For the past 18 years, this event has been growing into a unique project and a key event in the field of the Russian-German cooperation in the northwest of Russia. This year it will be held from April 22-29 within the framework of the Year of Germany in Russia. Over 50 different events and activities in cultural, scientific, economic, law and civil spheres are planned in a hybrid online-offline format," Stefano Weinberger said at an online event.

A sponsor of the Week of Germany in St. Petersburg is the Free State of Saxony, one of the most longterm partners of St.

Petersburg, whose capital Dresden became a sister city of the Russian northern capital after World War II.

"In 2021, we are celebrating 60 years of sister cities' partnership. Therefore, I am especially pleased to welcome Saxony as a general partner of the event," the diplomat noted.

According to the consul, the Week of Germany would include a musical program, a series of dialogues on culture and society known as 'Café D', Science Day, as well as economic events, such as the Technology Forum, the Startup Day and more.

In addition, the German Language Day will be held online for the first time this year.

The consul thanked the leadership of St. Petersburg, co-organizers, and sponsors for support and collective efforts.

