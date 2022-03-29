The role of Russia's St. Petersburg as a logistics hub for Belarusian trade is increasing due to the situation in Ukraine and will lead to a significant growth of goods turnover between Belarus and the Russian northwest regions, Alla Lomakina, Belarusian deputy minister for agriculture and food, told Sputnik on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The role of Russia's St. Petersburg as a logistics hub for Belarusian trade is increasing due to the situation in Ukraine and will lead to a significant growth of goods turnover between Belarus and the Russian northwest regions, Alla Lomakina, Belarusian deputy minister for agriculture and food, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A very promising cooperation area is trade... St. Petersburg is a logistics hub and now its importance is growing due to the issues that have emerged over Ukraine. Of course, we are going to use St.

Petersburg as a logistics hub more actively now," Lomakina said on the sidelines of the Belarusian Food Forum in St. Petersburg.

She noted that even before Russia's operation in Ukraine and Donbas, the northwest regions of Russia and Belarus had significantly expanded mutual trade. In January alone, the turnover increased by 15%, while in 2021 the growth totaled only 1.2%, Lomakina said.

The deputy minister added that there are cooperation prospects in the agricultural sector, education and tourism.