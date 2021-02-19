In office for just over a year, Spain's leftwing coalition grouping the Socialists and hard-left Podemos is showing signs of strain with constant bickering between the two camps

The latest clash between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists and his junior partners was triggered by this week's violent protests over the jailing of a rapper for controversial tweets with the demonstrations applauded by Podemos.

"All my support to the young anti-fascists who are demanding justice and freedom of expression in the streets," Podemos MP Pablo Echenique tweeted on Wednesday night as the clashes were raging in Madrid.

Tensions were already evident earlier that day when Socialist lawmakers failed to applaud a parliamentary intervention by Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, also a deputy prime minister.

He has irritated the Socialists in recent weeks with his insistence that Spain lacks "democratic normality".

Sanchez hit back on Friday when he finally broke his silence over the unrest.

"In a full democracy -- which Spain is -- the use of any kind of violence is unacceptable. There is no exception to this rule," he said.