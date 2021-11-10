UrduPoint.com

Stranded Afghan Pilots To Depart Tajikistan 'Soon' - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:00 AM

Stranded Afghan Pilots to Depart Tajikistan 'Soon' - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) A group of nearly 200 stranded Afghan refugees, including military pilots, will soon be evacuated from Tajikistan after they fled Afghanistan as the Taliban (an organization sanctioned by the UN over terrorist activities) advanced to take over the country during the summer, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"What I can confirm is that a group of approximately 191 Afghan evacuees, including pilots, remain in Tajikistan, and our embassy there is working to expedite their departure. We expect that they'll be able to depart Tajikistan soon, but we are not in control the timeline," Kirby said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Some 150 military pilots have been detained for more than three months by the authorities in Tajikistan following their crossing over the border from Afghanistan in a bid to save their lives.

In early August, the Taliban mounted an offensive against the Afghan government forces. The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 and the next day declared the end of the war. During the latter half of August, there was a mass evacuation of Western countries' citizens and Afghans cooperating with them from the Kabul airport.

On the night of August 31, the US armed forces left the Kabul airport, putting an end to almost 20 years of United States military occupation of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Tajikistan United States August Border From Government Refugee Airport

Recent Stories

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

2 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

2 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

3 hours ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

2 hours ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.