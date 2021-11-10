Stranded Afghan Pilots to Depart Tajikistan 'Soon' - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) A group of nearly 200 stranded Afghan refugees, including military pilots, will soon be evacuated from Tajikistan after they fled Afghanistan as the Taliban (an organization sanctioned by the UN over terrorist activities) advanced to take over the country during the summer, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"What I can confirm is that a group of approximately 191 Afghan evacuees, including pilots, remain in Tajikistan, and our embassy there is working to expedite their departure. We expect that they'll be able to depart Tajikistan soon, but we are not in control the timeline," Kirby said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Some 150 military pilots have been detained for more than three months by the authorities in Tajikistan following their crossing over the border from Afghanistan in a bid to save their lives.

In early August, the Taliban mounted an offensive against the Afghan government forces. The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 and the next day declared the end of the war. During the latter half of August, there was a mass evacuation of Western countries' citizens and Afghans cooperating with them from the Kabul airport.

On the night of August 31, the US armed forces left the Kabul airport, putting an end to almost 20 years of United States military occupation of Afghanistan.