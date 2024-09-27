Open Menu

Stranded Cruise Ship Passengers Bid Bitter-sweet Farewell To Belfast

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Stranded cruise ship passengers bid bitter-sweet farewell to Belfast

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A luxury round-the-world cruise ship beset with technical delays and docked in rainy Belfast since May is finally set to depart, prompting mixed emotions among its passengers.

"Belfast has been a good place to wait," Randy Cassingham told AFP, sitting in a rented apartment alongside his wife Kit and scrolling on a laptop through photographs of their unexpected temporary home.

"But we sure didn't expect to wait here for four months, so we're really looking forward to leaving," said the 65-year-old writer from the US state of Colorado.

The Odyssey cruise ship, owned by US-based firm Villa Vie Residences, was scheduled to set sail from Belfast on May 30 on a three-and-a-half year cruise.

But outfitting, certification processes and engine repairs all took much longer than expected.

The delay had an unexpected benefit for two of the passengers.

