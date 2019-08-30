UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stranded Italy Migrant Rescue Ship Sounds Health Alarm

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:27 PM

Stranded Italy migrant rescue ship sounds health alarm

A charity rescue vessel banned from entering Italian waters warned Friday of an impending health emergency on board, appealing for water to reduce the risk of disease

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :A charity rescue vessel banned from entering Italian waters warned Friday of an impending health emergency on board, appealing for water to reduce the risk of disease.

The appeal for assistance came during a period of political limbo in Italy, as the premier designate rushed to form a new left-leaning coalition which could alter outgoing interior minister Matteo Salvini's hardline stance on immigrants.

Charity Mediterranea Saving Humans said it had sent a "new urgent request" for a safe port for its Mare Jonio ship, "due to the risk of a health and sanitary emergency".

Sixty-four vulnerable people including women and children were disembarked on Thursday, leaving 34 migrants on board.

Particularly worrying was a "lack of water for hygienic and otheron board needs", the charity said in a statement.

Related Topics

Water Interior Minister Italy Women From

Recent Stories

Pakistan sent strong message to international com ..

7 minutes ago

Public and private universities observe Kashmir So ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey says Syria Kurds withdrawal 'must be confir ..

13 minutes ago

Arsenal drawn with Eintracht in Europa League, Man ..

13 minutes ago

Russia announces ceasefire in Syria's Idlib from S ..

13 minutes ago

Court issues bailable arrest warrants of Raja Perv ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.