Stranded ornithologists finally back in UK

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A UK group of conservationists stranded in one of the most remote places on Earth because of the coronavirus pandemic has finally made it home, British officials said on Tuesday.

The 12-strong team from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) arrived back in Britain after an almost two-week long trip, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a statement.

They were rescued after being stranded on the isolated Gough Island in the South Atlantic Ocean as the grip of COVID-19 tightened around the globe.

Gough Island is part of the British overseas territory of Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, some 1,700 miles (2,700 kilometres) west of Cape Town, South Africa.

FCO efforts to rescue the RSPB team were hampered by a combination of the nearest countries rapidly closing their borders and poor weather.

South Africa and the Falkland Islands were considered as places to evacuate the conservationists.

But they were eventually placed on a boat for a 12-day voyage to Ascension Island, a journey of 1,969 nautical miles through rough seas, then a military flight home.

"It was a complex operation involving staff from three UK Overseas Territories, as well as our teams in South Africa, Vienna and London," said Tristan da Cunha Administrator Fiona Kilpatrick.

The RSPB team had arrived in February to begin a project that aims to save endangered seabirds on the volcanic island from "giant invasive mice", said the FCO.

The mice, brought to the island by humans, eat chicks alive and kill more than two million birds at the World Heritage Site each year.

But work on the project had barely begun when they had to be repatriated.

The RSPB's Andrew Callender said the team planned to return to Gough Island in 2021.