Stranded Tigers Recovering In Polish Zoos

Sat 09th November 2019 | 06:55 PM

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Nine stranded tigers whose plight sparked a wave of public sympathy after they were found emaciated and dehydrated during an odyssey from Italy are slowly recovering after their rescue by two Polish zoos.

The tigers endured a gruelling journey through Europe last month during which a tenth feline died.

But seven are now eating and have received vitamins and mineral salts at one of the zoos in Poznan, western Poland, an AFP photographer reported after a Friday visit.

Poznan zoo workers said the three males and four females are still stressed and aggressive and currently eating only half their customary five to six kilos daily diet of beef and horsemeat.

Vets say the amount must be increased only incrementally after the animals endured several days with no food at all.

Two others were housed in another zoo and are in a better condition.

