Strange Object Spotted Near ISS During Russian Cosmonauts' Spacewalk

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2022 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Ground team specialists assisting Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev during their work in outer space spotted a strange object near the solar panel of the International Space Station's service module on Friday.

"We are observing some kind of object through the camera above the far end of the solar array. We would like to ask you to see what it is," a ground specialist told Artemyev.

The cosmonaut did not understand what object the specialist was talking about.

Then the specialist of the Mission Control Center added that it was a "free-flying object" and not something located directly on the solar panel. After Artemyev was unable to locate it, the specialist suggested that he continue working according to the plan.

"All right, Oleg, let's not waste time," the specialist said.

Artemyev and Matveev began their six-hour spacewalk earlier on Friday to continue preparing the ERA manipulator, installed on the Nauka module, for operation.

