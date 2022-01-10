Strange to Hear US Not Understanding What is Happening in Kazakhstan - Moscow

It is strange to hear that the United States does not understand what is going on in Kazakhstan, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) It is strange to hear that the United States does not understand what is going on in Kazakhstan, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Monday.

"Although, of course, it was strange to hear from ...

the US Secretary of State or a White House official that they do not understand what is happening in Kazakhstan and do not understand why Kazakhstan made such decisions. It's amazing, they usually always understand everything," Zakharova told Channel One Russia.

The spokeswoman mentioned that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev explained how extremists undermined the peaceful protests with evidence during the Monday CSTO meeting and Washington can no longer "hide behind" their lack of understanding of the situation.