Stranger Broke Into Israeli Military Base, Soldier Injured - Israel Defense Forces

An intruder has broken into a military base in southern Israel and injured an officer, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday, adding that the country's authorities were now looking for the suspect

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) An intruder has broken into a military base in southern Israel and injured an officer, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday, adding that the country's authorities were now looking for the suspect.

"Early on [Monday], servicemen noticed a stranger who entered a base in southern Israel.

The military attempted to stop the suspect, [with the latter having] tried to injure one of the soldiers. An officer was slightly wounded, and received medical aid at the scene," the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF in conjunction with the police are searching an area around the base to find the suspect. Meanwhile, the military police and Israel's police department have started an investigation into the incident.