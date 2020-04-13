UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stranger Broke Into Israeli Military Base, Soldier Injured - Israel Defense Forces

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:23 PM

Stranger Broke Into Israeli Military Base, Soldier Injured - Israel Defense Forces

An intruder has broken into a military base in southern Israel and injured an officer, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday, adding that the country's authorities were now looking for the suspect

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) An intruder has broken into a military base in southern Israel and injured an officer, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday, adding that the country's authorities were now looking for the suspect.

"Early on [Monday], servicemen noticed a stranger who entered a base in southern Israel.

The military attempted to stop the suspect, [with the latter having] tried to injure one of the soldiers. An officer was slightly wounded, and received medical aid at the scene," the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF in conjunction with the police are searching an area around the base to find the suspect. Meanwhile, the military police and Israel's police department have started an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Israel

Recent Stories

April pensions to be paid on Monday: GPSSA

40 minutes ago

Bangladesh's Coronavirus Count Rises by 182 to 803 ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow tightens virus lockdown with digital travel ..

2 minutes ago

Tottenham reverse controversial plans to furlogh n ..

2 minutes ago

Indian troops kill 3 Kashmiris in IOK

2 minutes ago

Spain Registers 100 Decrease in Daily COVID-19 Fat ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.