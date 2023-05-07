UrduPoint.com

Stranger Things Filming Postponed Due To Hollywood Screenwriters' Strike - Duffer Brothers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Stranger Things Filming Postponed Due to Hollywood Screenwriters' Strike - Duffer Brothers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) The filming of the fifth and final season of the "Stranger Things" television series has been postponed due to a strike of screenwriters after negotiations over their contracts between the Writers Guild of America (WGAW) and the Hollywood studios failed, the project's directors and executive producers, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, said on Sunday.

"Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike," the Duffers tweeted on the Stranger Things writers' room account.

They expressed hope that "a fair deal is reached soon" and that they would soon "get back to work," adding that "until then -- over and out."

On Tuesday, WGAW said that thousands of Hollywood screenwriters had begun the strike, bringing the production of many television shows and movies to a halt.

Writers are demanding higher pay and, among other things, compensation for the changes in the pay structure since the advent of tv streaming, which leaves writers out of lucrative syndication deals.

The guild, which represents about 11,500 writers of TV and film, had been engaged in negotiations over the past six weeks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which includes Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony.

The last time Hollywood writers held a strike was in 2007, which lasted for 100 days and cost an estimated $2.1 billion in lost revenue.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Alliance Sunday Apple TV (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Netflix Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

4 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

14 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

14 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

14 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.