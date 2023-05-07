Stranger Things Filming Postponed Due to Hollywood Screenwriters' Strike - Duffer Brothers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) The filming of the fifth and final season of the "Stranger Things" television series has been postponed due to a strike of screenwriters after negotiations over their contracts between the Writers Guild of America (WGAW) and the Hollywood studios failed, the project's directors and executive producers, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, said on Sunday.

"Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike," the Duffers tweeted on the Stranger Things writers' room account.

They expressed hope that "a fair deal is reached soon" and that they would soon "get back to work," adding that "until then -- over and out."

On Tuesday, WGAW said that thousands of Hollywood screenwriters had begun the strike, bringing the production of many television shows and movies to a halt.

Writers are demanding higher pay and, among other things, compensation for the changes in the pay structure since the advent of tv streaming, which leaves writers out of lucrative syndication deals.

The guild, which represents about 11,500 writers of TV and film, had been engaged in negotiations over the past six weeks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which includes Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony.

The last time Hollywood writers held a strike was in 2007, which lasted for 100 days and cost an estimated $2.1 billion in lost revenue.