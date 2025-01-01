Open Menu

Strangers In The Night: Celebrating 2025 In New York City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Strangers in the night: Celebrating 2025 in New York city

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Tens of thousands of partygoers from around the world braved freezing temperatures and driving rain overnight Tuesday to ring in the new year in New York's famed Times Square.

"I really wanted to live this experience in New York. It's once in a lifetime," said Jennifer Lopez, who hails from the Dominican Republic but now calls Long Island home.

The passage to the new year in the "Big Apple" has taken place since 1907 in Manhattan, at the intersection of Broadway and 42nd Street -- a crossroad illuminated day and night by the signs of theatres, music halls, and giant digital advertising screens.

The colorful event attracts New Yorkers, other Americans, and foreigners in the tens of thousands every December 31.

Elizabeth Anderson, a 32-year-old Mexican now living in Australia, was making her third trip to New York, where she met her husband 11 years ago.

New Year's Eve in Times Square is "on the bucket list", she told AFP.

The highlight of the evening was the descent of the Times Square ball, a 60-second countdown as a geodesic sphere -- illuminated and covered in crystal -- descended a 20-metre pylon.

The ball's lights went out briefly for a fireworks display as the crowd cheered and strangers hugged and kissed.

More than a ton of confetti fluttered from the roofs of buildings surrounding the intersection. Frank Sinatra's classic "New York, New York" and Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" followed.

Related Topics

World Australia Music York Manhattan Anderson New York Dominican Republic December Apple Event From

Recent Stories

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

45 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

1 hour ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

2 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

2 hours ago
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

2 hours ago
 Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

14 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

15 hours ago

More Stories From World