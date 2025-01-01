Strangers In The Night: Celebrating 2025 In New York City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 02:40 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Tens of thousands of partygoers from around the world braved freezing temperatures and driving rain overnight Tuesday to ring in the new year in New York's famed Times Square.
"I really wanted to live this experience in New York. It's once in a lifetime," said Jennifer Lopez, who hails from the Dominican Republic but now calls Long Island home.
The passage to the new year in the "Big Apple" has taken place since 1907 in Manhattan, at the intersection of Broadway and 42nd Street -- a crossroad illuminated day and night by the signs of theatres, music halls, and giant digital advertising screens.
The colorful event attracts New Yorkers, other Americans, and foreigners in the tens of thousands every December 31.
Elizabeth Anderson, a 32-year-old Mexican now living in Australia, was making her third trip to New York, where she met her husband 11 years ago.
New Year's Eve in Times Square is "on the bucket list", she told AFP.
The highlight of the evening was the descent of the Times Square ball, a 60-second countdown as a geodesic sphere -- illuminated and covered in crystal -- descended a 20-metre pylon.
The ball's lights went out briefly for a fireworks display as the crowd cheered and strangers hugged and kissed.
More than a ton of confetti fluttered from the roofs of buildings surrounding the intersection. Frank Sinatra's classic "New York, New York" and Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" followed.
Recent Stories
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza
Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows
More Stories From World
-
Strangers in the night: Celebrating 2025 in New York city5 minutes ago
-
Israeli attacks pushing Gaza healthcare towards total collapse: UN35 minutes ago
-
Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine45 minutes ago
-
Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico on New Year's Eve45 minutes ago
-
World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil and Trump2 hours ago
-
South Korea says will send Jeju Air crash black box to US2 hours ago
-
Navarro stunned by wildcard as Djokovic-Kyrgios doubles run ends2 hours ago
-
Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters3 hours ago
-
Zverev injured as Germany crash at United Cup3 hours ago
-
Charred bodies in Ecuador are missing adolescents, say officials3 hours ago
-
Luxury Western goods line Russian stores, three years into sanctions3 hours ago
-
Gaza healthcare nearing 'total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN4 hours ago