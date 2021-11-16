Strasbourg Court Delays Hearing in Case Over East Ukraine Conflict Until January 26

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights has delayed until January 26 a hearing on a lawsuit stemming from the conflict in Ukraine's east, including the 2014 downing of a Malaysian jetliner.

The hearing on the admissibility in the Ukraine and the Netherlands versus Russia case was set for November 24 but a recent withdrawal of the ad hoc judge very late in the proceedings led to the postponement.

"The President considered, in the light of the very late stage of the proceedings, that it was unavoidable that the hearing scheduled for 24 November 2021 be postponed, and decided to relist it for 26 January 2022," a statement read.

The case encompasses two Ukraine versus Russia cases related to Kiev's claims that Moscow violated fundamental human rights during the conflict in the breakaway eastern provinces of Ukraine and an alleged kidnapping of Ukrainian orphan children in 2014.

The Netherlands versus Russia case is linked to the crash of Flight MH17, wherein the Dutch government alleges that Moscow is responsible for the killing of 298 people on board and failed to investigate it. Russia denies having any role in the air disaster.