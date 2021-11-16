UrduPoint.com

Strasbourg Court Delays Hearing In Case Over East Ukraine Conflict Until January 26

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:20 AM

Strasbourg Court Delays Hearing in Case Over East Ukraine Conflict Until January 26

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The European Court of Human Rights has delayed until January 26 a hearing on a lawsuit stemming from the conflict in Ukraine's east, including the 2014 downing of a Malaysian jetliner.

The hearing on the admissibility in the Ukraine and the Netherlands versus Russia case was set for November 24 but a recent withdrawal of the ad hoc judge very late in the proceedings led to the postponement.

"The President considered, in the light of the very late stage of the proceedings, that it was unavoidable that the hearing scheduled for 24 November 2021 be postponed, and decided to relist it for 26 January 2022," a statement read.

The case encompasses two Ukraine versus Russia cases related to Kiev's claims that Moscow violated fundamental human rights during the conflict in the breakaway eastern provinces of Ukraine and an alleged kidnapping of Ukrainian orphan children in 2014.

The Netherlands versus Russia case is linked to the crash of Flight MH17, wherein the Dutch government alleges that Moscow is responsible for the killing of 298 people on board and failed to investigate it. Russia denies having any role in the air disaster.

Related Topics

Hearing Kidnapping Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev Netherlands January November From Government Court

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

5 minutes ago
 KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

44 minutes ago
 Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU- ..

Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU-Belarus Dialogue on Migrants

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

1 hour ago
 Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of ..

Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - ..

1 hour ago
 PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Al ..

PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Ali Muhammad

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.