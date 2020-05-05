Strasbourg Court Orders Russia to Pay $32,000 in Damages for Violating Family Rights

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday found Russia in breach of family rights in two cases and ordered it to pay a cumulative $32,000 to the plaintiffs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday found Russia in breach of family rights in two cases and ordered it to pay a cumulative $32,000 to the plaintiffs.

In the case of Uzbyakov v. Russia, the Strasbourg court found that that the father of an 11-year-old girl had been denied his paternity right after the mother died.

The court found that that the man, who was living illegally in Russia before his detention in 2011, had bonded with his daughter during the first year of her life and the Russian court's decision not to overturn the adoption order violated his right for family life.

"In particular, the court in the adoption proceedings had taken an overly formal approach, failing for instance to fully look into whether she had a father," the judgment read.

The Strasbourg court has awarded the plaintiff 15,000 Euros ($16,000) in damages and 1,925 euros in compensation for administrative expenses.

In the second case, Gubasheva and Ferzauli v. Russia, the rights watchdog found that the Russian court had failed to enforce an order that the eight-year-old daughter should live with her mother after she was abducted by her father.

The European rights court has ordered Russia to pay the mother 12,500 euros for non-pecuniary damage and 3,155 euros for administrative costs.